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Research Shows College Park Shortchanged Lakeland Homeowners in the 1970s
By Alison Beckwith,8 days ago
A new report confirmed that the city of College Park systematically shortchanged residents of the historically Black Lakeland community during the 1970s. An investigation by city staff found that it artificially deflated property appraisals, reduced payouts at settlement and withheld mandated relocation assistance when it bought homes in the area.
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