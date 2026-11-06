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Should Jed Hoyer, Cubs MOVE ON From Carson Kelly + Matthew Boyd? I CHGO Cubs Podcast
8 days ago
On today’s CHGO Cubs, Jed Hoyer has some tough decisions to make on several stalwart Cubs players. Both Matthew Boyd and Carson Kelly have been solid, productive players the last two seasons but should they be brought back in 2027? Join Joey Christopoulos and Justin Roman as they break down the latest news and notes for your favorite team, the Chicago Cubs!