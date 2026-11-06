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CleanSpace Expands Into Cold Storage With New Division
By Timothy Alexander,8 days ago
DOYLESTOWN, PA — CleanSpace has launched a division dedicated to designing and constructing cold storage facilities, expanding the Doylestown-based company’s operations into temperature-controlled infrastructure for food processors, pharmaceutical manufacturers and other industrial customers. The new division, called ColdSpace, will combine building construction, refrigeration, storage systems, automation and facility...