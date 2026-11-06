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Tharpe Says Farewell After 35 Years Of City Service
By Shannon McFarlin,8 days ago
Paris, Tenn.–After 35 years of service to the city of Paris, an emotional Sam Tharpe said farewell at Thursday evening’s meeting of the Paris City Commission. It was Tharpe’s last meeting as a City Commissioner, following the results of Tuesday’s Election. Both Tharpe and Vickey Roberts lost their seats on the Commission, with Jennifer Culpepper and Rickey Searcy elected. Kathy Ray was re-elected; she also serves as Paris Mayor.
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