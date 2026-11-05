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SCB Fantasy Week 9- The Return
By Cliff Sutton,7 days ago
Happy Thursday SCB Fantasy fans! My sincere apologies- we had some issues with the site and some previous content was deleted, some delayed, but we’re back! Here we are heading into week 9, and team Invictus is in 2nd place in our league, with a record of 5-3 (one game was a loss by less than a point- ouch.) I’m pretty heavily favored this week and have done well over the bye weeks so far. I also have almost 100 total points more than the team in first place, so I’m feeling pretty good. My WR corps is a little banged up; George Pickens, Christian Watson, and Emeka Egbuka are all listed as questionable so we will see what Sunday brings.