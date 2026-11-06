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Palace City Baseball Youth League Coming to Mitchell in Summer 2027
By Michael Rosenkranz,8 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — Mitchell families with children in grades 2-6 will have a new opportunity to participate in organized baseball beginning in summer 2027, following a partnership announced Thursday, Nov. 5, between the Palace City Baseball Association and Mitchell Parks & Recreation. The organizations announced Thursday, Nov....