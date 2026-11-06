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Tarrant interfaith walk returns to promote peace, unity among faiths
By Marissa Greene,7 days ago
Christians, Jews, Muslims, members of other faith communities and freethinkers are expected to gather in Colleyville this weekend for a nearly 3-mile walk for peace. Since 2018, local faith and community leaders have hosted an annual walk in Tarrant County to promote peace and unity. The Nov. 7 walk marks the physical return of the gathering, which has been virtual since 2024.
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