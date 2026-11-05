undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Thursday
By Tim Lynch,7 days ago
The Denver Broncos got some good news with their safety situation. Talanoa Hufanga was a limited participant for the first time in a month, which opens the possibility of him playing against the Carolina Panthers. The bad news is Brandon Jones is a non-participant for the second day in a row, which may keep him out this week. Not much else to report on the injury front today.