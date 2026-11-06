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Nasdaq sell-off batters Asian chip stocks as SK Hynix, Samsung, Softbank, TSMC tumble
By Lee Ying Shan,8 days ago
Asian technology stocks tumbled Friday, tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite into correction territory. Asian technology stocks tumbled Friday, tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite into correction territory as renewed concerns over artificial intelligence spending rattled investor sentiment.