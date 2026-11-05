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CSC offers students a break with Self-Care Night
By FORREST SMITH,6 days ago
Self-Care Night, hosted by the Crimson Scholar Circle (CSC), was a night to kick back, relax and enjoy a stress-free evening with friends and peers. Set up in the HUB Ohio room on Tuesday evening, tables were filled with candy, crafts and more. CSC had packed the itinerary with a plethora of activities for attendees. The organization also handed out free face masks, lip balms, hand creams and other self-care hygiene products for students to pick up.