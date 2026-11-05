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Six O’Clock Series: Exploring IUP’s archived fore-edge paintings
By ADDYSEN FAWCETT,6 days ago
Monday night, community members and students were invited to a deep dive into IUP’s archived collection of fore-edge-painted historical books. Harrison Wick, one of IUP’s Special Collections Librarians and University Archivist, led this week’s Six O’Clock Series titled “Into the Archives: Fun with Fore-edge Paintings,” accompanied by Portia Coulter, an IUP English graduate student assisting in digitally preserving the books, and Kerri Antosca, a fore-edge painter.