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Several Maine towns approve data center moratoriums on local ballots
6 days ago
After Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a temporary statewide data center moratorium earlier this year, voters in several Maine towns approved local ordinances this week. Voters in Peru, a town in Oxford County, approved a 180-day moratorium on data center development and permitting. The local ballot question received 578 votes in support and 182 against, according to local results on the town website.
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