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Fresno State will challenge Utah State's hopefully-improved offense
By Jason Walker,8 days ago
For weeks, Utah State football Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall has assured fans through his press conference statements that the Aggies' offense was actually improving. Last week's win over Colorado State was the first real sign Mendenhall's words had any merit to them. The Aggies set a new season high with 31 points and a season-best 464 yards of offense.