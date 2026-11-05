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EXIT: Advent Calendar – The Magic of Christmas [Review]
By Tammy McLeod,3 days ago
I have played the EXIT Advent calendar for many years in a row, and always looked forward to a daily bite-sized puzzling session in December. If you have previously encountered any of the numerous EXIT the Game boxed offerings, you know what to expect, stylistically, from this calendar. There was a rather substantial story book, along with a wide variety of creative puzzles, as the box got progressively destroyed. It was definitely NOT reusable. It worked well as a solo activity, and would also have served a small group well. The artifacts were tangible, the stories were brought to life in the lovely illustrations, and it required strong searching skills.