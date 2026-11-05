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PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena for Military Appreciation Night, Red Wings host Golden Knights on Thursday
By Jonathan Mills,7 days ago
DETROIT -- Donning their Hometown Remix uniforms for the first time in the 2026-27 season, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Vegas Golden Knights on what also marks Military Appreciation Night at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Puck drop for the first of two meetings between Detroit (7-6-3; 17...