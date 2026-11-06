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St. Francis Hit-And-Run Fugitive Gets 7 Years for Killing Jogger, 67
By Noah Harper,8 days ago
Kinnickinnic Ave. & Morgan Ave. — Approximate Reported Intersection of Fatal Collision. A Milwaukee County judge has sentenced a man who was profiled as part of Wisconsin's Most Wanted to seven years in prison for the 2023 crash that killed a 67-year-old jogger in St. Francis. Richard Heimann pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and possession of methamphetamine before the sentencing, closing out a case that included more than a year on the run and a second arrest earlier this year.
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