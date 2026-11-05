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Luke & J-Stew talk Todd Wash, Broncos and Birdies | Golf Catty
7 days ago
Grab your clubs! Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart hit the links for Episode 3 of Golf Catty. Luke explains what a coordinator change really means for a defense, from who runs the meeting room to whose voice Devin Lloyd hears in his green-dot headset, and how Todd Wash's background could reshape the front. J-Stew makes the case for building on the run game and attacking with play action to Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, and the two lay out what it'll take to beat the Broncos with the Panthers still atop the NFC South. Expect a few birdie chances and at least one ball in the water.