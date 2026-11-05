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Boquet Valley appoints Jenifer Jensen Mountain View Campus principal
By News Report,5 days ago
As newly appointed Boquet Valley Central School District's Mountain View Campus principal, Jenifer Jensen brings with her more than 20 years of education experience, including as a Living Environment Science Teacher and Science Department Chair at Peru Central School and Middle School Associate Principal at Beekmantown Central School. — ELIZABETHTOWN | Boquet Valley Central School District has announced the appointment of Jenifer Jensen as principal at Mountain View Campus.