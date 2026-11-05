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Nabeela Syed, 27-Year-Old Democrat With Roots in Hyderabad, Flips Illinois Senate Seat in Record-Setting Race
By News Desk,6 days ago
State Rep. Nabeela Syed, a 27-year-old Democrat from the northwest Chicago suburbs, has unseated Republican state Sen. Darby Hills in the 26th District. The race drew about $6.5 million in contributions, one of the most expensive General Assembly contests in Illinois history, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The Associated Press called the race for Syed on election night.