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Local Sports News: November 6, 2026
By SCINN,8 days ago
Indiana University Football ranked No. 4 in the first 2026 College Football Playoff Rankings IU football is ranked No. 4 in the first release of the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings. The CFP Committee announced the rankings live on Tuesday evening on ESPN. If the Hoosiers can finish No. 4 or better, they’ll get a first-round bye. In the first rankings IU would play the winner of Alabama and Boise State in the quarterfinals. The Hoosiers are currently the highest-ranked team from the Big Ten. Also in the initial bracket from the league is No. 8 UCLA. Ohio State is No. 12, but bumped out by the requirement to have a Group of Six conference team. No. 4 Indiana (8-1) returns to the field on Nov. 14 against USC. The Trojans are ranked No. 20 in the first CFP rankings.