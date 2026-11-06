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Shrek The Musical Takes Stage At RMU
By Brandon Catalina,8 days ago
The Robert Morris fall musical, “Shrek”, opened last weekend and delivered some great jokes en route to a stellar production. This story starts when Shrek the ogre (played by John Garrubba) loses his swamp because “short” lord Farquaad (played by Ethan Herr) takes control of the swamp. The ogre is left homeless as Farquaad moves fairy-tale creatures, ranging from the Three Little Pigs to Pinocchio into the land.