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An Ode to VEOs
By Joseph Jackson,8 days ago
My tired feet are killing me (and I) I must confess, I still believe (keep it green) A rabid pestilence festers across the Grounds of our beloved University, souring the ghost of Jefferson and 40-minute walks. The two-wheeled menace can be seen across Grounds, parading around with their sleek modern build and occasionally wasted riders. This is none other than the demonic force known as the VEO scooter. My hatred for these vile green machines should run deep. I see a number of problems: VEO riders are incapable of being functional members of society, VEO scooters destroy the spirit of the University, and finally, the VEO is liberal propaganda from the elitist left (Virginia Tech) to shackle us to the chains of the machine.