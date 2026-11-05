undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘I Wasn’t Asked to Resign’: Harmeet Dhillon Resigns as Head of Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division
By News Desk,7 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general who led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division for about 18 months, resigned Thursday, Nov. 5. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the resignation in a post on X, praising her for leading the division “with conviction.”. She is the first senior official...