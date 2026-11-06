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Northway Zoning Case Delayed Again
By Rachel Snyder,8 days ago
Dallas City Plan Commission action on a zoning case that, if approved, would allow for Northway Christian Church to host the Compass School of Texas has been delayed again. The case was set for a City Plan Commission hearing on Nov. 5, but District 13 City Plan Commissioner Larry Hall moved to delay action on the case until Nov. 19. The case had already been delayed once, from Oct. 8 to Nov. 5, following a request by a neighbor.