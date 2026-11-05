undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington Girls' Sports Initiative: ADF Attorney Explains Pending Supreme Court Case
4 days ago
Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Hal Frampton says a Washington student athlete's legal battle over girls' wrestling remains unresolved despite apparent support for a statewide girls' sports ballot initiative. Frampton praised what he described as more than one million Washington voters supporting the measure, saying he was encouraged by the election...
10