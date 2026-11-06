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Animation & Comics

Ninja Skooler Anime Unveils Pilot Film, Images, Song

By Nov 5, 20:00,

8 days ago

Makoto Kimura's Blue Rights anime planning company unveiled on Friday a pilot film and images for Kinema Citrus' original anime projectNinja Skooler. The company also digitally released the featured song "Knots" written and performed by Takashi Iwami.

Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER

The company describes the story:

Rappa is an orphan who idolizes fictional ninja. One snowy night, he falls from a rooftop and is saved by a real ninja named Okachimachi and his master. Rappa turns up at their door asking to become an apprentice, and the three begin living together as a family. Years later, Rappa throws himself into training to become a ninja who can protect the town. The children who look up to him gather at the master's traditional Japanese candy shop, a place where he can laugh with family and friends. Rappa thinks these days will last forever, but he sees Okachimachi tending to their retired master and catches a glimpse of the pain the master has kept hidden...

Shunsuke Takarai is directing and supervising the Ninja Skooler with character designs by Hami. The anime is based on a concept by Kinema Citrus.

The staff also includes:

  • Key Animators: Yuka Kuroda, Franziska van Wulfen, Shunsuke Takarai
  • In-between Checker: Aoi Higuchi
  • In-between Checker Assistance: Studio Bus, Min Kyung-ae
  • In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Keito Suzuki, Mizuki Hori), Studio Bus (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, On Nuri Park)
  • Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Hiroaki Kaguchi
  • Finishing: Hiroaki Kaguchi, Anitus KOBE, Yoshiki Eri, Studio Bus (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)
  • Background Art: Hami, Shunsuke Takarai
  • Compositing Director of Photography/Editor: Shinichiro Miyazaki
  • Sound Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada
  • Sound Effects: Toru Noguchi
  • Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan
  • Music: Nanatsukaze(PIKASONIC＆nakotanmaru)
  • Studio Management: Kouji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka
  • System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi
  • Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue
  • Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera
  • Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.
  • Animation Producers: Muneki Ogasawara, Satoshi Wada
  • Production Assistant: Satoshi Wada
  • Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema citrus

Kinema Citrus originally announced the anime at the Anime Central event in Rosemont, IL in May 2024.

Source: Press release

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