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Animation & Comics
Ninja Skooler Anime Unveils Pilot Film, Images, Song
By Nov 5, 20:00,8 days ago
Makoto Kimura's Blue Rights anime planning company unveiled on Friday a pilot film and images for Kinema Citrus' original anime projectNinja Skooler. The company also digitally released the featured song "Knots" written and performed by Takashi Iwami.Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER
The company describes the story:
Rappa is an orphan who idolizes fictional ninja. One snowy night, he falls from a rooftop and is saved by a real ninja named Okachimachi and his master. Rappa turns up at their door asking to become an apprentice, and the three begin living together as a family. Years later, Rappa throws himself into training to become a ninja who can protect the town. The children who look up to him gather at the master's traditional Japanese candy shop, a place where he can laugh with family and friends. Rappa thinks these days will last forever, but he sees Okachimachi tending to their retired master and catches a glimpse of the pain the master has kept hidden...
Shunsuke Takarai is directing and supervising the Ninja Skooler with character designs by Hami. The anime is based on a concept by Kinema Citrus.
The staff also includes:
- Key Animators: Yuka Kuroda, Franziska van Wulfen, Shunsuke Takarai
- In-between Checker: Aoi Higuchi
- In-between Checker Assistance: Studio Bus, Min Kyung-ae
- In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Keito Suzuki, Mizuki Hori), Studio Bus (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, On Nuri Park)
- Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Hiroaki Kaguchi
- Finishing: Hiroaki Kaguchi, Anitus KOBE, Yoshiki Eri, Studio Bus (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)
- Background Art: Hami, Shunsuke Takarai
- Compositing Director of Photography/Editor: Shinichiro Miyazaki
- Sound Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada
- Sound Effects: Toru Noguchi
- Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan
- Music: Nanatsukaze(PIKASONIC＆nakotanmaru)
- Studio Management: Kouji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka
- System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi
- Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue
- Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera
- Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.
- Animation Producers: Muneki Ogasawara, Satoshi Wada
- Production Assistant: Satoshi Wada
- Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema citrus
Kinema Citrus originally announced the anime at the Anime Central event in Rosemont, IL in May 2024.
Source: Press release