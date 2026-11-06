Ninja Skooler Anime Unveils Pilot Film, Images, Song

Makoto Kimura's Blue Rights anime planning company unveiled on Friday a pilot film and images for Kinema Citrus' original anime project Ninja Skooler . The company also digitally released the featured song "Knots" written and performed by Takashi Iwami.

Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER Image courtesy of Blue Rights ©NINJA SKOOLER

The company describes the story:

Rappa is an orphan who idolizes fictional ninja. One snowy night, he falls from a rooftop and is saved by a real ninja named Okachimachi and his master. Rappa turns up at their door asking to become an apprentice, and the three begin living together as a family. Years later, Rappa throws himself into training to become a ninja who can protect the town. The children who look up to him gather at the master's traditional Japanese candy shop, a place where he can laugh with family and friends. Rappa thinks these days will last forever, but he sees Okachimachi tending to their retired master and catches a glimpse of the pain the master has kept hidden...

Shunsuke Takarai is directing and supervising the Ninja Skooler with character designs by Hami. The anime is based on a concept by Kinema Citrus.

The staff also includes:

Key Animators: Yuka Kuroda, Franziska van Wulfen, Shunsuke Takarai

In-between Checker: Aoi Higuchi

In-between Checker Assistance: Studio Bus, Min Kyung-ae

In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Keito Suzuki, Mizuki Hori), Studio Bus (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, On Nuri Park)

Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Hiroaki Kaguchi

Finishing: Hiroaki Kaguchi, Anitus KOBE, Yoshiki Eri, Studio Bus (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)

Background Art: Hami, Shunsuke Takarai

Compositing Director of Photography/Editor: Shinichiro Miyazaki

Sound Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada

Sound Effects: Toru Noguchi

Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan

Music: Nanatsukaze(PIKASONIC＆nakotanmaru)

Studio Management: Kouji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka

System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi

Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue

Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera

Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.

Animation Producers: Muneki Ogasawara, Satoshi Wada

Production Assistant: Satoshi Wada

Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema citrus

Kinema Citrus originally announced the anime at the Anime Central event in Rosemont, IL in May 2024.

Source: Press release