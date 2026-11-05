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JetBlue Lands Back in Columbus After 18 Years, Opens Door to the Caribbean
By Fiona Knight,4 days ago
A JetBlue jet lifted off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Tuesday bound for Fort Lauderdale, marking the airline's first flight out of central Ohio in more than 18 years. The new daily nonstop route gives Columbus travelers a fresh path to South Florida and, from there, connections across the Caribbean and Latin America.