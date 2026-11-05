undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Panthers' Brad Marchand, Aleksander Barkov Provide Injury Updates; Likely Won't Return This Month
By Julian Gaudio,7 days ago
Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov both went down with scary-looking knee injuries, but they have seemingly avoided the worst. Given Barkov’s history of knee issues and the age- and injury-related struggles Marchand has faced lately, the initial thoughts were the worst. Fortunately, both Barkov and Marchand are expected to return this season.