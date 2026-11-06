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PreddyFest returns in 2027
By John Lawless,7 days ago
After a three year hiatus, popular North Carolina bluegrass festival PreddyFest will be back in June of 2027 in Franklinton. Since 1997 grassers along the east coast had congregated at PreddyFest to jam and to hear top acts on stage. But the COVID shutdowns had a dire impact on this event, and after cancelling 2020 and 2021 festivals, they weren’t able to get back on track. Organizers offered a scaled-down Camp N’ Pick weekend in 2023, but there were no shows between 2024 and 2026.