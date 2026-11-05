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KENNY HICKEY: The Life & Death of TYPE O NEGATIVE (HardLore)
3 days ago
We discuss the entire history of Type O Negative from Kenny's perspective, starting from the beginning at his introduction to music as a lifelong rocker/metalhead, his intimidating introduction to Peter Steele as a teenager, the many early phases and band names of Type O, we reflect on their entire discography and the tours & tribulations in between in chronological order, all the way up to the tragic loss of Peter in 2010.