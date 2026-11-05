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Nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to ‘Wildwood’
By Edwin Folven,6 days ago
What did I just watch? Truly, madly, deeply, what mad genius is responsible for the most detailed, thoughtful, emotionally rich stop-motion film ever made? You might just attribute it all to director Travis Knight – and he’s quite important – but this is cinematic perfection more than a decade in the making, thanks to more than a thousand hands operating each excruciating frame. “Wildwood” isn’t merely remarkable; it’s the greatest cinematic achievement of the year, and most folks don’t even know it exists.