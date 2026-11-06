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After Near-Fatal Heart Attack, West Allis Man Opens Hot Dog Shop in Cudahy
By Samantha Blake-Porter,8 days ago
A West Allis man who once made his living as a plumber is trading pipe wrenches for Chicago-style hot dogs, with plans to open Dirty Dogs at 4666 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy by Dec. 1. Jim Turner said the idea took hold after a heart attack nearly killed him earlier this year, pushing him toward work that demanded less physical strain and offered a steadier schedule.
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