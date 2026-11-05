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Huntington Meats seeks donations for sixth annual Holiday Kids Pajama Drive
5 days ago
Huntington Meats and sister shop Farmers Market Poultry are doing their part to make sure children in need have fresh pajamas for a peaceful good night this holiday season. The shops’ sixth annual Holiday Kids Pajama Drive runs throughout November. The goal is to collect more than 300 pairs of pajamas for distribution to the Union Rescue Mission in Downtown Los Angeles, said Huntington Meats proprietor and pajama drive organizer Jim Cascone.