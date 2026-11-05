undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 11.5.26
By Steve Benen,7 days ago
Today’s edition of quick hits. * A bold move in Sacramento: “California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he is commuting all death sentences in the state, sparing roughly a quarter of the nation’s entire death row population in a move he acknowledged ‘may surface excruciating memories for victims’ families.’ The decision shifts ‘all Californian death sentences to life without the possibility of parole,’ and applies to 548 people, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.”