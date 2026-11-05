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BSB Reprints: Buckeyes Get Revenge On Oregon In 2024 Playoffs
By The Webmaster,7 days ago
In order to try to help change Ohio State’s mojo after the humiliating loss to USC and heading into the test against Oregon, in this edition of Reprint Thursday we are looking back just two years to the Buckeyes’ 41-21 victory over the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, as part of the College Football Playoff. The win for Ohio State was revenge for a hard-fought defeat to the Ducks at Oregon earlier in the regular season.