undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Defense in Madison Brooks case says Nancy Grace’s comments on video are grounds for dismissal
By QUINN COFFMAN,8 days ago
Attorneys for rape suspect Desmond Carter are seeking to have charges against their client dismissed, claiming that a video of the alleged assault of LSU sophomore Madison Brooks was shared with legal commentator Nancy Grace. The video is considered contraband evidence and cannot legally be shared with anyone outside of...