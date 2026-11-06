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POTUS – AK Senate Race
By President Donald Trump,8 days ago
INTRO: Votes are still being counted in Alaska’s Senate race … where Democratic nominee Mary Peltola holds a slight lead over incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. But a report alleging that Peltola’s campaign worked to get a second Dan Sullivan to run in the Senate race against the incumbent continues to make waves. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office … President Trump demands that the non-incumbent’s votes be transferred to Senator Sullivan.