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» Defense Argues, ‘The Move Was a Buy, Not a Robbery,’ in Brothers’ Felony Murder Case
By Editor’s Corner,6 days ago
Defense parties in a felony murder case insisted that co-defendants never conspired to commit a robbery before DC Superior Court Judge Jason Park on Nov. 2 and 3. Dijon Williams, 27, Daivion Williams, 28, and Steven Washington, 27, are charged with conspiracy, first-degree felony murder while armed with aggravating circumstances that the murder was committed in the commission of a robbery, attempt to commit robbery while armed, two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business. The charges stem from their alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Nurudeen Thomas, 30, on the 4100 block of 14th Street, NW on July 21, 2020.
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