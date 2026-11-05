undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Palm Beach's 700-Ton Sand Tree Sandi Set to Glow Dec. 3 at Great Lawn
By Julian "Jules" Castillo,7 days ago
A 35-foot tree built entirely out of sand is about to take over the West Palm Beach waterfront again, and officials say it will flip on its lights for the first time this season during a free tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 3. The sand sculpture, nicknamed Sandi, has become a signature piece of the city's holiday celebrations, drawing crowds to the Great Lawn each winter.
2