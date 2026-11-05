undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Circle reports $865M Q3 revenue – Can USDC challenge Tether’s dominance?
By Ishika Kumari,7 days ago
Circle Internet Group (CRCL) reported strong financial performance in Q3 2026, with growth in USDC adoption, transaction activity, revenue, and profitability compared to the same period last year. As per the financial report, the average amount of USDC in circulation reached $73.3 billion, increasing 8% year-over-year. Meanwhile, USDC’s on-chain transaction...