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Volunteers needed for 25th anniversary of St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
By Amber Strong,8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers are looking for volunteers and community groups to help make the 25th anniversary of St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend a success. Volunteer registration is still open, but spots are filling up quickly. More than 3,600 volunteers are expected to help make the Dec. 5 race weekend safe and memorable for participants, spectators and St. Jude patient families.
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