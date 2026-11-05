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Norfolk City Hall Internet Outage Rattled Election Workers, Officials Say
By Sylvia Calloway,5 days ago
Election workers inside Norfolk City Hall spent most of Election Day battling websites that would not load, video calls that kept dropping, and disconnections from state-approved databases, according to Stephanie Iles, the city's director of elections and general registrar. The building itself was closed to the public that day, with only election staff inside, after in-person voting had ended the Saturday before.
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