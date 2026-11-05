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UFC Mailbag: Are Grapplers at a Disadvantage in MMA Today?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
UFC rules and referee decisions may be making it harder for grapplers to win by allowing opponents to stall and limiting time on the ground. The mailbag also questions whether the UFC will ease its pro-Trump messaging after the midterms, whether Oleksandr Usyk should return to cruiserweight, and why Arman Tsarukyan remains overlooked for a title shot. It argues that the UFC could pay referees more to make officiating a full-time profession.