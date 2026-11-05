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Pasco district ponders tax revenue sharing with charter school
7 days ago
The big story: Florida law is clear that school districts must share revenue from their local-option property and sales taxes with charter schools in their counties. That’s a question Pasco-Hernando State College had for the Pasco County school district this week. The college this past spring sponsored a charter school run by Dayspring Academy, which superintendent John Legg helped establish more than 20 years ago, and inquired whether the charter could get a share of the revenue from the district’s property tax referendum that expires next year.
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