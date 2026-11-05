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UFC Vegas 124 Preview: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker Fight
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
A last-minute heavyweight matchup between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker headlines UFC Vegas 124, with both fighters bringing knockout power and a chance to climb the division. The card also features a potential women’s strawweight title eliminator between Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba, plus several promising prospects and high-action matchups.