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Mayor responds amid calls for DCPS school board member to resign over controversial social media post about Islam
7 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan weighed in Tuesday as Duval County School Board member Anthony Ricardo continued to face backlash over a controversial social media post about Islam that groups claim he shared on his personal Facebook page. Ricardo, who represents District 1, is facing calls to...
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