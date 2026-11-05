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Bravo, America. Women Made History.
By Doni GloverNo Comments,7 days ago
— Bravo, America. I’m proud of what I saw at the polls on Nov. 3. Georgia elected Keisha Lance Bottoms, the first Black woman ever elected governor of a U.S. state. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term incumbent Greg Abbott and will become the state’s first Latina governor. In New Mexico, Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, became the first Native American woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics · The Washington Post.