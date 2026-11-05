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Nautilus vs Aquanaut: How Patek Philippe’s Steel Sports Icons Compare
By Adrienne Faurote,7 days ago
Patek Philippe makes two steel sports watches with porthole DNA, and collectors have argued about them for as long as both have existed. The Nautilus is the icon, the octagonal bezel that launched a thousand integrated-bracelet imitators. The Aquanaut is the younger, more casual sibling on its embossed composite strap. In 2026, the Nautilus vs Aquanaut question has a new wrinkle: by the market’s own numbers, the Aquanaut has quietly become the stronger performer.