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Broward schools chief makes final recommendation to close 10 schools
7 days ago
The number of Broward schools recommended for closure likely will remain at 10, as most School Board members showed no interest in a proposal to increase the list to 26. Superintendent Howard Hepburn issued his final recommendations on Thursday for which schools should close during the 2027-28 school year due to declining enrollment. The list was based on a discussion the School Board had during a workshop on Wednesday.
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