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In-House Reviews #183: Club Kid, Mouse, Becky, Wicker & More
By Aaron Neuwirth,4 days ago
October is behind us, and now it’s time for more prestige efforts, including a handful of genre movies. This roundup includes a couple of family dramas, a darkly comedic thriller, a fantastical comedy, and a Liam Neeson action flick. The following features reviews for Club Kid, Mouse, The Last Temptation of Becky, Wicker, Ghost in the Cell, and The Mongoose.